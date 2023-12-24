Hunter, Julia

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Hunter, Julia M. "Jo"

Julia M. Hunter "Jo", age 92, departed this life Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Jo was born in Homer, LA. A Dayton resident for 86 years. She retired from GM after 21 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, daughter, LaYondra Ivory. Jo leaves to cherish her memory 5 children, 1 sister, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Craig, Donny
2
Bosch, Marna
3
Copes, Robert
4
Copes, Robert
5
Crabtree, Homer
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top