HUNT, Jeanine Louise



Age 60 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Jeanine was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 27, 1962, to Eugene Cummins and Cecelia (King) Cummins. She graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1980. She was an



excellent swimmer and worked as a lifeguard during her high school years. After graduation, she worked in the food service industry as a server before becoming a homemaker. She



enjoyed true crime dramas, crossword puzzles and playing cards. Most of all, she loved and adored her family and her four cats.



Jeanine is survived by her children, Natasha (Adam) Holt and Jada DuBois (Coby Kooistra) both of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren Annabelle, Madeleine, Eleanor and Vivienne; and her partner of 21 years, David DuBois of Hamilton, OH. Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Robert Cummins.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:00 PM with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness or National Network to End Domestic Violence. Condolences to the family can be made at



