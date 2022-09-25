HUNT, Dreama Lee



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Dr. Candy R. Hardy officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

