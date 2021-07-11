HUMPHREY,



Sherman "Lane"



Sherman "Lane" Humphrey, 86, of Springfield, passed away on June 30th, 2021. He was born on May 13th, 1935, in Springfield, to the late Walter and Cora B. (Bright) Humphrey. Sherman worked at Navistar for over 40 years and owned and operated Humphrey's Trucking and Asphalt. He



enjoyed being outside especially when he could fish and hunt. He survived by his children: Debra Hardnick, Timothy Humphrey, Sherman (Rachel)



Humphrey, Sheila (Patrick) Humphrey-Morris, Rita (Leroy) Lewis, Audra (Troy) Oden and Ebonie (Michael) Smith; |grandchildren, Timeca Jones, Timecha Swain, Sherman



Humphrey III, T'Channi Humphrey, Shanni Humphrey, Shelitha Morris, De'Shaun Lewis, Brandon (Jaylene) Lewis, Ayiana



Miranda, Antwinette (Myron) Cole, Deidra King, Jour'Dan Young, and Garii (Rina) Cordell; great grandchildren, Nijel Myers, Tavyn Myers, Thomas Jones, Thayuh Jones, Lalanie



Baker, Samara Baker, Emai Humphrey, Alicia Lewis, Azucena Lewis, Brandon Jovan Jr., Zahra Stoudemire, Nayln Cole, LaVelle Moore, Meyani King, Joseph Williams Jr., Jai Ceion King, Andrei Cordell, and Aubrei Cordell; great-great-grandson, Langston Stoudemire, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special cousin, Hubert Tucker, special friend, Billie Belle. Sherman was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn "Mary Alice" Humphrey in 2019, his parents, nine brothers, two sisters and grandson, Johnathan Humphrey. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday,



July 17th, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. To view his memorial video and leave online Sexpressions of sympathy visit www.littletonandrue.com.



