springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUMMONS, Frances

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUMMONS, Frances Mae

Born October 14, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away

November 1, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Benton and Lewis Arnold; friend, John Finley; brothers, James, John, Richard and

Henry Sr. Benton; sisters,

Shirley Ballard, Della Benton. She leaves behind: son, Ralph Benton Sr. (Jannelle Benton); sisters, Hattie White, Sadie

Ballard, Joyce Bryant, all of Dayton, Mattie (Leonard) Gray of Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Ralph Jr. (Vontanise), Antonio, Marrissa, Jenay and James Benton, Jacorria Cortner; great-grandchildren, Lyniyaha Poole, Amirah Benton, Rashiya

Robinson, Rilynn Benton; sisters-in-law, Gladys and Doris

Benton of Dayton, Brenda Benton of Columbus, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, November 11, at the House of Wheat

Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
FENT, Delcie
3
GRAY, Timothy
4
REID, K. Suzanne
5
Schoenherr, Dennis
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top