HUMMELL, Charles Kermit



Age 85, of Grove City, formerly of Miamisburg and Kettering, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his



residence. Born September 20, 1935, in Circleville to the late Willis H. and Mildred B. (Spangler) Hummell, he was a 1953 graduate of Amanda High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of Anchor Hocking Glass, and retired from NCR in Dayton with 25 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Hummell; sister-in-law, Virginia Chrismer; and many nieces and nephews, and their extended families. Funeral service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, July 20 at the Lithopolis Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Lithopolis, Ohio, with the Rev. Dr. James Burge officiating. The family will receive friends in the mausoleum chapel one hour prior. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, friends may



contribute to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Kermit's memory.



