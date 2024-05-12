Humfleet, Todd Anthony



Todd Anthony Humfleet, Union, OH died at Hospice of Dayton on May 7, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 1, 1969. He spent his early childhood in Germantown; graduated with honors from Miamisburg High School. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida. He was responsible for Quality Assurance for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court - General Division. He also served as a Senior Probation officer; and his career was dedicated to improving outcomes for youth challenged by life circumstances. Todd always saw the potential in others and he used his problem solving and counseling skills to help others. Todd is survived by his mother, Brenda C. Humfleet, and his brother, Aaron Humfleet and many others who knew and loved him. His father, Charles Humfleet preceded him in death. Todd's intellect, creativity, sense of humor, and dedication to improving the human condition serve as an example to others. "Well done good and faithful servant". Services: Tobias on Far Hills, Centerville, OH, May 16; 10-11 am with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11 am. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



