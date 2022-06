HULL, William B. "Bill"



William B. Hull (Bill) of Loveland, CO, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away May 19, 2022. Bill was born Sept. 9, 1930, to Herbert and Gertrude (Baker) Hull. He married Mary H. Llewellyn on Feb. 17, 1951. Bill graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1948, Sinclair College and Xavier University. He was a long time member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church and the Miami Valley Garden Railroad Club. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. Bill had a lifetime love of music and played in multiple bands and orchestras. He was also an avid stamp collector. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary, daughter Martha Allen, son-in-law David Taylor and grandson Patrick R. Allen.