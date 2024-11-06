Hughes, Irene Eleanor



IRENE ELEANOR HUGHES, 88, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 1, 2024. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Pillion) Patten. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and a prior member of the Red Hat Society. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Frank E. Hughes and her granddaughter, Victoria Heckert. She is survived by her children, Frank (Susan) Hughes of Vandalia, Cheryl (John) Kemp of Tennessee, Thomas Hughes of Vandalia, and Michael (Barbara) Hughes of Springfield; grandchildren; Justin (Michelle) Hughes, April Underwood and Jeremy Kemp, Amy (Keith) Hall, Cara Grigsby, Joshua (Gabrielle) Hughes, great grandchildren, Dakota Gillette, Micah Hughes, Alyssa and Ryan Hall, Cassidy and Alyssa Grigsby. A service in celebration of Irene's life will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





