Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUGHES, E. Marie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUGHES, E. Marie

Age 94, of Miamisburg, passed away at her residence Monday, January 10, 2022. Marie was born in Irvine, Kentucky on May 8, 1927, to Nesbert and Carrie Bryant. She retired from WPAFB after working 37 years, most of which she worked in the Air Force Materials Laboratory. Marie was a member of FEW (Federally Employed

Women), which functions as an advocacy group to improve the status of women employed by the federal government. In 1972, she lobbied for Title IX, which was initially drafted to ensure equal opportunities for women in sports. Marie

became a real estate agent after receiving her real estate

license. Quilting was a hobby she enjoyed with friends. She

also enjoyed traveling to numerous states and yearly fishing trips to Canada with family. Marie loved the creations God gave her, especially her dogs and wild birds. Many people have been the recipient of Marie's compassion and generosity.

Preceded in death by her parents, Nesbert and Carrie Bryant; husband, Arden Hughes; son, Wayne Gouge; grandson, Eric Gouge; brothers, Nesbert Owen, Roger Wayne, and Parker Bryant; sisters, Gertrude Marlowe, Margaret Lopapa, Marcella Bryant, Roberta Richmond, and Geraldine "Jerry" Muth. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Ralph) Marlow; granddaughter, Christina (Mark) Blauvelt; siblings, Franklin (Verna) Bryant, Kathleen (Ollie) Williams, Virginia PaHud, Harold "Bud"

(Linda) Bryant, Pauline Bryant, Paul (Lisa) Bryant, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Family will receive friends from 10:00am-12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, with Funeral Services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
CODY, Eula
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top