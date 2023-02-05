HUGHES, David Martin



Passed away January 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with spindle cell sarcoma and pneumonia. He was born in Middletown to Gordon and Betty Hughes on November 11, 1954. The family soon moved to Venezuela for Gordon's job at ARMCO, where David and his older brother, Gordie spent their early years there going to preschool, learning spanish and playing with the neighborhood kids.



The Hughes family moved back to the states and settled in Monroe, Ohio. David attended Amanda Elementary, where he met his lifelong best friend, Stan Smith. He developed an appreciation for learning and was a quiet, shy and humble leader. During his high school years, he excelled in athletics. David was a 3 sport standout, earning 9 Varsity Letters during his time at Monroe High School. He was twice named Honorable Mention All MML in Football and played on the undefeated teams of 1969 and 1970 as a Halfback, Defensive Back, Kick Returner and Punter. In track he was part of a school record holder, 880 yard relay team. But what David is most known for is his swimming. He was a member of the first ever swim team at Monroe High School in 1969 and was also the first ever Monroe swimmer to qualify for State the same year. He was named the team's most valuable swimmer 3 times. At the time of his graduation he held 8 of the 10 school records in swimming.



David met Becky Hughes in 1969, and they dated throughout high school, and then both attended Dennison University, where he majored in history and was part of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Becky and David married in 1976 and had two children, Christy and Brian.



David was a devoted husband and father, who loved working in his yard and teaching his children about plants, animals, and nature. He spent hours mowing trails in the woods and building treehouses and whimsical hideouts for the kids. Camping, hiking, and vacations in the mountains of North Carolina were activities that David cherished. He coached several of his kids' sports teams, and was a community board member at Middletown YMCA Board of Directors, Monroe Knothole Association, Monroe Swim Club, and Monroe-Lemon Township Merger Commission. He loved spending time with the Middletown Buckeye soccer parents, who became some of his best friends and fishing buddies. He retired after 33 years as a Senior Outside Processing Rep. in Operations at Armco/AK Steel.



During his years in retirement, mowing grass and landscaping were his favorite pastimes. He loved fishing and boating at Lake Waynoka, and being "Papa D" to his 5 grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to his classic rock vinyl records, golfing, eating, reading, and watching sports, Jeopardy, and Judge Judy. He loved traveling and getting together with his high school friends, as they were a special crew to him. His lifelong appreciation for the arts led him to support decades of art shows at the Middletown Fine Arts Center, in honor of his mother Betty Hughes.



David was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Elliot; mother, Betty Hughes; father, Gordon Hughes; and wife, Becky Hughes, who lost her battle with breast cancer just last year. David spent this past year decorating her favorite spot, her porch, with sweet memorabilia.



David is survived by his children, Christy Hughes and Brian Hughes (Teresa Hughes); and grandchildren, Amelia Hughes, Mazzyn Hughes-Thurman, Gus Hughes, Braxton Thurman, Beckett Hughes-Thurman.



David was a humble, classy, intelligent, caring man, whose legacy will live on. His body was donated to Wright State University to help enhance medical research. Family and friends are welcome to honor his legacy at his Celebration of Life on May 6, 2023, at his residence, 5832 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, from 5-8pm. Prior to his death, he requested that, in lieu of flower donations, any donations be sent to the Middletown Fine Arts Center or Middletown Community Foundation.

