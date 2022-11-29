HUGHES, Charles Melvin



Charles Melvin Hughes, Of Springboro, OH, (originally Brookville) Passed away surrounded by family on November 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, William Hughes, sister Barbara Bowser, and mother, Dorothy Hughes.



Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly (Buskirk); daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Michael Bihlman of Huber Heights; grandchildren Bryant "Zeke" Rose (Briana), Jordan "Sack" Rose, Rainly "Tootsie" Bihlman, Kameron "Pappaws Boy" BIhlman, and Kyle "The Boss" Hughes and Sierra Corcoran who gave Charles the best gift in the universe, his great-grandson Kayden "Si" Hughes! Charles is also survived by stepsons, William Hawley, Joseph Hawley, Matthew Hawley and "Pappaws Girl" Gracelynn Hawley. Charles also leaves behind 2 nephews: Donald Rose (Karen), Denny Rose (Angie), and 2 nieces: Diana Little, and Misty Green.



Charles loved gospel music and classic country music. He could play any instrument you handed to him. His humor was legendary, but his world revolved around his grandkids. We will continue to laugh and sing until we see you again.



A memorial service for Charles will take place Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6:00 pm, at the Healing Word Assembly of God, 5303 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin, Ohio 45005.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Hughes family.

