HUGGINS, Sandra



Sandra was born to Francis (nee Gunther) and Lawrence Browning on August 2, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her teachers training with the Maryland Normal School at Frostburg State College in Frostburg, Maryland. Upon completing her undergraduate education, she spent one year teaching for the Department of Defense in Okinawa, Japan, and then returned to Maryland to teach. She moved to Oxford, Ohio, in 1974 where she raised her family and continued her career in elementary education with the Union County school district, and then with the Talawanda school district until she retired. She was a longtime member of the Delta Theta Tau National Sorority with the local Nu Alpha chapter, as well as the Oxford Piecemakers quilting group. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer with the Auxiliary of McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in her retirement.



She was the beloved mother of Sarah Roberson and Kevin Huggins; loving grandmother of Zachary Roberson, Avery Roberson, Dalton Bach, Nevaeh Huggins, Ellie-Ann Huggins, and Raelyn Bach; dear sister of the late Wendy Ann Browning.



A visitation for Sandra will be held at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio, from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

