Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUFFMAN, Oscar

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUFFMAN, Oscar Leon

Departed this life on Saturday, January 8th, 1922, at Springfield Regional surrounded by his two loving children.

He was born in Damascus, Virginia, August 23, 1933, the son of Oscar Huffman and

Pauline Lillian Johnson.

Service will be held on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church at 34 Mulberry St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:00 pm until time of service which will be at 1:00pm with Pastor Ernest C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be

required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
3
JOHNSON, Raymond
4
ADAMS, James
5
FERNANDEZ, Geraldine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top