HUFF, Mayme



85, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional on Monday morning, July 26, 2021. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on February 3, 1936, the daughter of the late



Harold Reynolds and Blanche (Clark) Porter.



Mayme worked as a bus driver in the Springfield Local (Clark Shawnee) School District for 25 years. She was an avid bowler and card player, playing Euchre several times a week. She also enjoyed the card game, Quarters, with her family. Her biggest passion was her family-from attending swim meets and volleyball matches, to the family picnics and parties.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie Pirtle; grandchildren, Renee (Justin) Brugger, Michelle (Bryce) Haythe and Nathan (Sandi) Pirtle; great-grandchildren, Bryce Haythe Jr., Kensley Smith and Emmi Pirtle; sister-in-law, Barbara Porter; brother-in-law, Ed Szempruch; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph R. Huff, Jr.; brothers, Charles Reynolds and Delmer



Porter; sisters, Harriet Reeder, Dean McKeever and Martha Szempruch; and special sister, Beverly Linkenhoker.



Mayme also leaves behind her beloved friend of 70 years, Harlan (Jim) Riggle. After the death of their spouses, Mayme and Jim gave each other love, comfort and companionship.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service in celebration of Mayme's life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. with Don Adamson presiding.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. You may express



condolences and share memories at



www.littletonandrue.com



