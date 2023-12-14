Huff, Glenith

Huff, Glenith Carol

Glenith Huff, age 80, of Franklin passed away December 8, 2023 at home. Glenith Carol Depew Huff was born on February 25, 1943 in LaFollette, TN to the late James and Mary Sue Depew. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alma, Becky, and Alene; and brothers, James, Joe, Clyde, and Hugh. She is survived by her husband on 59 years Arnold Huff; sons, David (Traci), and Steve (Patti); grandchildren, Andrew (Samantha), Alex, Kevin, Melissa, and Elizabeth; great grandkids, Rowyn, and Liam; and brother, Wilbur (Maggie). Glenith had a zest for life and her favorite role was Mamaw. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. A visitation for Glenith will take place on Saturday December 16, 2023 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Glenith's name to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

