HUENTELMAN



Patricia Ann "Pat"



Age 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Woodlands of Hamilton with her family by her side. She was born on March 27, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond E. and Ruth (Cunagin) Huentelman. Pat was educated in St. Ann School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1964. After graduation she was employed by Mercy Hospitals for over 50 years, retiring in 2017 in the Accounts Payable Department of Mercy Hospitals. She was a member of St. Ann Church. She is survived by her devoted sister and caregiver, Pam Wolpert; niece, Amy (Ed) Larkin; nephew, Jim (Karen) Wolpert; 6 great-nieces and nephews, Katie, Zach, Grace, Andrew, Nathan and Josh; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jim Wolpert. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Father Larry Tharp will be officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Animal Friends. Albert D. Hinkel,



