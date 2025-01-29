Hudson, Roy

Hudson, Jr., Roy Leonard



Age 78, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January, 25th 2025. He was born in Jackson, Kentucky in 1946 to Fleta and Walker Thomas. He met the love of his life, Karen Hudson, in August 1962. He was sitting on a rock, now known as the "love rock", outside his house on Crown Ave. when Karen first walked by him and the rest was history. In 1964 he took Karen to the drive in and proposed to her. Excited to start their new lives together, the two were married on June 17th, 1966 in Dayton, OH. Leonard and Karen couldn't wait to start a family of their own, and their children, Leonard Hudson Sr, Melinda Ruppert, Shannon Hudson, and bonus son Joey meant the world to him. Though he loved classic cars, cruise inns, sporting events, and being a Daytone, Leonard's favorite role was that as a grandparent. He treasured his time with his grandkids and loved being their papaw. Everyone who knew Leonard knew how much he loved his family and friends. Leonard will always be remembered for his selflessness and kind heart. We couldn't have asked for a better husband, father, brother, and papaw, and will miss Leonard every day. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved him.



Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Fleta and Walker Thomas, sister Glenda, and son Leonard Hudson, and is survived by his loving wife Karen, his sister Vicki Arndts (Greg), his daughters Shannon Hudson (Gary), Melinda Ruppert (Brian), bonus son (Joey), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 7 step great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Jerry Carter will be officiating. Interment will follow at Eversole Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Karen Hudson to help with upcoming final expenses. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



