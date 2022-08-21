HUCKE, Teresa

HUCKE (Schaefer),



Teresa Marie



Age 63, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after a 5-year ovarian cancer battle. She was born in Dayton on March 11, 1959. She attended Corpus Christi grade school and was a 1977 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School. She went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from the Kettering College of Nursing in 1986. Teresa worked in the Kettering Health Network as a labor and delivery nurse and ended her career as an emergency room nurse. She maintained her RN license until her diagnosis in 2017, even after leaving professional nursing to raise her children and run The Wheel Warehouse with her husband in 1995. She was a passionate member of the Emergency Nurses Association, handing out free bicycle helmets and gun locks to those in need. She was a longtime member of the Girl Scouts of America and served as a leader for both of her daughters' troops. She also volunteered at St. Albert the Great where both of her children attended grade school. She is survived by her husband and loving partner of 47 years, Brian, their daughters Mariann Hucke and Marie (Luke) Knecht and her Golden Retriever Lilly. Teresa was the second eldest daughter of her mother Mariann (William) Paton and was preceded in death by her father Mark Schaefer Jr. She is survived by her 5 siblings: Loretta (William) Puncer, Carolyn (James) Dodok, Christopher (Pamela) Schaefer, Rosemary (Eugene) Cooke, Marie (Ned) Gruebmeyer. Her brother-in-law Paul (Ann) Hucke. Nieces and nephews Nicholas Puncer, Kathryn (Michael) Gawne, Claire (Donivan) Noble, godson Max (Chelsea) Baumann, Emma Schaefer, goddaughter Grace Schaefer, Shaun (Kellie) Hucke, Nick (Morgan) Hucke, Holly Hucke and John W. (Dona) Hucke, as well as many beloved family members. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law John A. Hucke, mother-in-law Carol Winch and stepfather-in-law Robert Winch. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 28, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 29th, at noon at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church with calling hours beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church. The Family requests that, if possible, you wear bright colors to all events in celebration of Teresa's life. Flowers are welcome in memory of Teresa's lifelong love of gardening. Please send to Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. Memorial contributions can also be made by mail to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 or donated online at https://give.ocrahope.org/give. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com