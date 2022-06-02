HUBLER, Karen Josephine



Age 76 of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born in New Hampton, Iowa, in Chickasaw County on January 14, 1946, the daughter of John and Florence (Boerschel) Reiss. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia, Iowa. For nine years Karen was an active member of the Jolly Blue Bells 4H Club. She attended the Charles City public schools and graduated in May 1964. She attended Mankato Commercial Business College in Mankato, Minnesota. Karen moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1966. In November 1967 she married



Robert A. Hubler at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Dayton. During their marriage of 20 years they became



parents of two, John A. Hubler was born March 1969 and Eva M. (Hubler) Byrd was born in December 1971. Karen worked many jobs. Eighteen years of her life she worked in the payables area of two trucking companies. She liked to plan get



togethers to keep everyone in touch with one another. Karen was a member of several churches during her lifetime. At the churches, where she belonged, she was involved in many



activities. Karen is presently a member of Christian Life Center on Little York Road in Dayton. She thoroughly enjoyed being a volunteer with Compassion First. Karen also volunteered cooking in the kitchen and working in the office whenever needed. Karen was also and active member of the Red Hats Sassy Sisters and a card club, both of which met monthly.



Karen enjoyed her friends and family.



She is survived by her son John Hubler, his wife Susie and grandson Matthieu of Vandalia; daughter Eva (Hubler) Byrd, granddaughter Lindsay and grandson Cody of Marysville; a sister Dolores (James) Albrecht of Anamosa, Iowa; nieces



Teresa Pooler, Melissa Pepmeyer and Jodi Torkelson; and a nephew Matthew Albrecht.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Bernard Reiss.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with



Pastor Kevin Cordner officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

