HUBER, Richard R.



Age 99 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Richard was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 21, 1923, to Robert Huber and Clara (Swain) Huber. Richard was a United States Army Veteran serving in WWII, from 1943-1945, where he received the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and American Legion. On November 17, 1942, in Hamilton, he married the love of his life Vivian Gase, and she preceded him in death in 2019. Richard managed the Hamilton Lumber Company for 35 years, retiring in 1989. The greatest joy of his life was spending time and being around his family.



Richard is survived by his children, Patricia Huber (Dani Bishop), Donald Huber, and Karen (Jerry) Lewis; her grandchildren, Sheryl (Robbie) Lotton, Cindy (Brian) Clapp, Jeff (Angie) Huber, Christopher Lewis, Kimberly (Chris) Widmeyer; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one son Richard Huber Jr.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00AM with Fr. Jeff Silver of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Queen City Hospice. www.browndawsonflick.com.

