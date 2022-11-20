springfield-news-sun logo
HUBER, Mary

HUBER (nee Rich), Mary

Age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio, died November 14, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. For full obit and to send condolences visit www.avancefuneralhome.com.

