Huber, Corrine

Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Corrine attended Oakwood High School. She then went on to The Ohio State University and then transferred and graduated from Wood Tube-Coburn School in NY City for Fashion Retailing. After graduation she loved to travel and spent a year in Europe as a young adult. After traveling she returned to Dayton where she worked as a buyer for Elder-Beerman. Corrine later began her work in the Huber Management Corporation. She provided care for her mother, Edna B. Huber, in the last years of Mrs. Huber's life.



Corrine had two great joys in her life, her family, and her work. She served as the President of Huber Management Corporation until her death. Her tenure as President was marked by her creativity, dedication, and desire to serve the community through providing quality rental housing. Corrine was dedicated to her work, often driving by properties on weekend mornings to ensure they were well maintained. She took seriously her role in stewarding the corporation's resources, considering it a family legacy.



Corrine enjoyed bringing family and friends together in her home on weekends and holidays for celebrations. She took delight in decorating according to the season and providing delicious meals. Corrine was a generous and thoughtful gift giver who especially enjoyed watching children playing with new toys at Christmas or on their birthdays. Her home was filled with pictures of family. Corrine shared an ongoing connection with her many siblings, nieces, nephews and their families and enjoyed their calls and visits.



Corrine enjoyed reading on a wide variety of topics and had an extensive library. She was naturally curious and a lifelong learner. Corrine enjoyed watching classic movies. She was homebound for the last years of her life. The family is grateful to Emma, Heather, Tosha, Roland, Susan and all the other caregivers who provided exceptional care for Corrine. The family would also like to thank Dr. Nick Davis for his steadfast care during her illness.



Corrine was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Donald Huber; and her sisters, Marilyn Holland and Dottie Bowers.



Funeral services will be held at 1PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, Ohio on Tuesday, January 23. Rev. Brad Thie officiating. Family will greet friends from beginning at 12:30-1PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Oakwood School Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Oakwood, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



