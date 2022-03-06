HUBEL, Roland



61, of Springfield, passed away on February 26, 2022, in the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He was born to Horst and Herta (Zieber) Hubel on November 10, 1960. He leaves behind the love of his life;



Vickie; brothers, Mike (Petra) and Robin (Terri); stepdaughter, Tina; stepson, Mike; brother-in-law, Ted and nephew Lil Ted. Roland enjoyed going to church, going out to eat with family and friends, playing the lottery and scraping metal. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 11, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dean Juass officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

