Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUBEL, Roland

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUBEL, Roland

61, of Springfield, passed away on February 26, 2022, in the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He was born to Horst and Herta (Zieber) Hubel on November 10, 1960. He leaves behind the love of his life;

Vickie; brothers, Mike (Petra) and Robin (Terri); stepdaughter, Tina; stepson, Mike; brother-in-law, Ted and nephew Lil Ted. Roland enjoyed going to church, going out to eat with family and friends, playing the lottery and scraping metal. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 11, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dean Juass officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
Schafer, Linda
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top