HUBBARD, Janice A.



Age 82 of Trenton, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born in Manchester, KY, on April 13, 1939, the daughter of the late Sheridan and Alice (nee McFadden)



Hibbard. She was married to Jerry Hubbard and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2020. Janice worked for Mercy Hospital retiring in 1991 after 25 years of service. She then worked for Dollar General until 2006. Janice was also a secretary for 30 years at the Harvest Christian Fellowship. She is survived by eight children Charles Lunsford, Charles Ray



Hubbard, Pam Hubbard, Anthony Lunsford, Dale (Sarah) Lunsford, Pamela Mkee, Melanie Watts, and Gloria Hubbard; she gracefully raised four grandchildren Jada (Elijah) Sandlin, April Marcum, Jeshia Mattox, and Shawn Mattox as well as many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings Merrelle Hibbard, Gloria (Gene) Kinsey, Shirlene Berry, Glenda Pratt, and Sheridan Hibbard Jr. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Janice was also preceded in death by one daughter Charlotte Philpot and one sister Carol Magalski. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice. Visitation will be at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1245 Ross Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00AM with Pastor Elby Harrison officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

