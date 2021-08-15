springfield-news-sun logo
X

HOY, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOY, Robert P.

86, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.

He was born on June 26, 1935, to the late Daniel and Aurilla Hoy in Springfield, OH.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 40+ years, Carol Hoy; 5 children Constance Marshall, Robert (Doug) Hoy, Dean (Wendy) Hoy, Janice (Bob) Blanton, Brett (Becky) Hoy; 2 stepchildren Mike (Bonnie) Farrenkopf and Kim (Tony) Gibson; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; surviving

|siblings Harry Hoy, Marjorie Barnhart and Tom Hoy and

survived by many other loving family members and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held 12pm Monday, August 16, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10am until time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Burial

immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. Online

memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOCKRATH, Erick
5
BENTON, Joann
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top