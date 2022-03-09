HOY, Carol Anne



Age 78, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1943, in Beavercreek, OH, to the late George W. and Margaret Joseph. Survived by 3 children Mike (Bonnie) Farrenkopf, Kim (Tony) Gibson and Brett (Becky) Hoy; 4 stepchildren Connie Marshall, Doug (Lynn) Hoy, Dean



(Wendy) Hoy, Janice (Bob) Blanton, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; A Funeral Service will be held 12 pm Friday, March 11, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 am until time of



service at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

