HOY, Carol

2 hours ago

HOY, Carol Anne

Age 78, of Brooksville, FL, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1943, in Beavercreek, OH, to the late George W. and Margaret Joseph. Survived by 3 children Mike (Bonnie) Farrenkopf, Kim (Tony) Gibson and Brett (Becky) Hoy; 4 stepchildren Connie Marshall, Doug (Lynn) Hoy, Dean

(Wendy) Hoy, Janice (Bob) Blanton, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; A Funeral Service will be held 12 pm Friday, March 11, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 am until time of

service at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

