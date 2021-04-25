HOWSER, Ivan "Bill"



Ivan "Bill" Howser passed away April 20, 2021, the day after his 81st birthday from complications of Alzheimer's. He graduated from the Middletown High School, class of 1958 and attended Iowa State University. In 1969 he assumed the operation of his wife, Becky's family food business, Benham's which was founded by Verna and son Jim Benham in the late 1940's. Bill expanded this into becoming a well noted caterer of fine foods. There were very special occasions that took them beyond the region into adjoining states, especially Kentucky. In Paris, KY, Benham's served



England's Queen Elizabeth II at a private luncheon. Bill



enjoyed flying his own airplane and was very proud of having his pilot's license and instrument rating. Later on his consuming passion was his golf game. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil C. "Buck" Howser and Doris (Brown) Howser. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Becky (Beck) Howser; his sister Phyllis Howser Scholp; brother, Stephen Howser; brothers-in-law Michael (Terry) Beck, and Jim (Rae Lynn) Beck and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main St. Springboro with Pastor Ken Clarkston officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gospel Mission, P.O, Box 1141 Dayton, Ohio 45401 or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



