HOWELL, Brenda



77, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born October 30, 1944, in Lafayette, TN.



Family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:00noon on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Miamisburg First Baptist Church, 323 N 11th Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Steve Spurgin officiating. Brenda's final resting place will be in Lebanon Cemetery.