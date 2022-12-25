HOWE, William T.



Age 89, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Bill was preceded in death by: Barb Howe, Sue and Dick Bailey, Brian Bailey and infant daughter, Mary. He is survived by sons, Bill (Jane) Howe, Steve Howe, Paul (Teri) Howe, and John Howe; daughters, Sr. Sandy Howe SC, Therese (Rich) Rife, and Kim (Todd) Howard; bonus children, Jeff (Christy) Bailey and Linda (Darla) Bailey, and Angela Bailey; He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a salesman at heart and was a small business owner. Bill dedicated his life to the Cursillo Movement and Kairos Prison Ministry for over 35 years. With his great faith and sense of humor, he overcame many obstacles and was an inspiration to his family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: Kairos of Ohio/LECI, P.O. Box 4490, Columbus, OH 43214-0490 or to Cincinnati Cursillo Movement, P.O. Box 317655, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Online condolences may be directed to:



