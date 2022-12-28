springfield-news-sun logo
HOWARD, Shelby

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOWARD, Shelby "Jean"

84, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Jean was born September 18, 1938, in Waneta, Kentucky, the daughter of Hiram and Ruby (Isaacs) Harrison.

She was a 1957 graduate of Miamisburg High School. Jean retired from Federated Department Stores. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Miamisburg.

Jean is survived by her son, Dean Howard of Springboro; grandchildren, Cory (Morgan) Howard and Brooke (Devon) Brown; great-grandchildren, Levi, Isiah, and Eli; brother, Gary (Joyce) Harrison of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Lane (Lisa) Harrison; and her niece, Shelly (Ed).

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Howard; and grandson, Christopher Howard.

A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

