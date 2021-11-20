springfield-news-sun logo
HOWARD, Ronald G.

Ronald G. Howard, age 76, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Friday, November 19, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Middletown, OH, on August 4, 1945, to the late Dixie (Webb) and George Howard. He retired from NCR and then owned and operated Ron Howard Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather,

Willie Webb; and a brother-in-law, Boyd Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue (Smith) Howard; his son,

Ronald "Todd" (Kim) Howard; his daughter, Ronda Sue

Marshall; 6 grandchildren, Miranda Sue (Zack) Benton, Luke Thomas Howard, Savannah Eve (Lane) Napier, Jack Thomas Howard, Olivia Marshall and Jorja Nickell; a great-granddaughter, Ronni Lynn Sue Benton; and his sister, Joyce Kay Smith; 2 nephews, Kevin and David (Meri) Smith; and his

beloved dog ~ Roxy. The family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral

Service will be held Tuesday, November 23, at 10 a.m., with Pastor James "Skip" Collins officiating. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery. Please share condolences at


daltonfh.net


Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

