HOWARD, Mary

Mary Ruth Howard was born one of 9 children on April 29th, 1934, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and was very proud of her Appalachian roots. She



married the love of her life Charles Howard in 1953 and they raised 4 sons in Lebanon Ohio. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before Charles passed away in 2014.



Mary Ruth always had a big smile and was never at a loss for words. Stories of her childhood in the hills and the many sights that she and Charles saw while traveling in their motorhome have delighted family and strangers alike.



She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents Ollie and Zonie (McGuire) Sammons; and her siblings, Stella Marie Sammons, Kathleen (Joy) Mollett, Brenda Faye Howard and John Paul Sammons.



She is survived by her four sons, Tim (Lisa) Howard, Tom (Rita) Howard, Dave (Jenny) Howard, and Bill Howard; 6 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Sylvia Smith, Patty Campbell, Judy McGeorge; her brother, Stanley Sammons; and scores of nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services are 1 pm, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH, with Chad Sliffer officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



Visitation will be Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Otterbein Hospice.



