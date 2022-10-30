HOWARD, LESTER

HOWARD, Sr., Lester



October 9, 1939 ~ October 26, 2022



Lester was born in Pine Mountain, Kentucky, to Maude Marie (nee Bailey) and Benjamin Franklin Howard, Sr. on September 9, 1939. He is survived by his sons Lester Howard, Jr., William Howard and Jason Howard; his grandchildren Josh, Rachael, Hubert, Maddie, David and Gabriel; and siblings Ada Howard, Lois Flickenger, Linda (the late Gary) Embs, Ben (Mary Howard) and Violet (Ron) Fields. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Miller Howard, Walter Howard, Paul Howard, Raymond Howard, Denzil Howard, Mary Jane Howard and Irene Fredrick.



A special thanks to the caring staff of Glen Meadows Care Center in Hamilton, Ohio, for their loving care of Lester in his final years.

