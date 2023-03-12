HOWARD, Kenneth "Kenny"



Kenneth "Kenny" Howard, of Aladdin, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and children on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the age of 73. He was born Wednesday, March 23, 1949 to Kenneth and Anna (nee Maddox) Howard in Hamilton, Ohio. Kenny graduated from Lakota High School in 1967. Kenny was preceded in death by: parents; and nephew, Steve Elliott. Kenny is survived by: his wife, Angelika; sisters, Sue Miller and Sara Davidson; daughters, Nicole (the late, Ron) Mercer and Stephanie (Michael) Lattire; son, Brad (Debbie) Howard; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nephew, Scott (Lana) Elliott; nieces, Kathi Ickes, Kelly (Tom) Bute, and Kris (Rocky) Morris; and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Wed., March 15, 2023 from 4PM until the Celebration of Life Service at 5PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Family and friends will be encouraged to share their memories of Kenny during the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.

