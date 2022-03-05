Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HOWARD, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOWARD, Jeffrey Alan

May 5, 1966 - Feb 27, 2022

CINCINNATI - Jeffrey Howard, 55, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away surrounded by friends and family in his home, Sun., Feb. 27, 2022, after an almost 4yr battle w/Multiple Myeloma w/o Remission. He leaves a legacy of love and community. The Howard family will receive

family and friends at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350

Cornell Rd. in Cincinnati, Fri., March 18th, 2022, 10am-12pm. Celebration of Life Ceremony and Military Honors follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be sent to the family via Paypal: @barbarahoward3311 (insideimaging@gmail.com). Donations may also be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.givenow.lls.org. Full Obituary and Streaming for Memorial Service here: https://www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Jeffrey-Howard-4/Memories.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
NEWKOLD, Julia
3
Schafer, Linda
4
Robbins, Johnny
5
BARNETT, Cynthia
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top