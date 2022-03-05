HOWARD, Jeffrey Alan



May 5, 1966 - Feb 27, 2022



CINCINNATI - Jeffrey Howard, 55, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away surrounded by friends and family in his home, Sun., Feb. 27, 2022, after an almost 4yr battle w/Multiple Myeloma w/o Remission. He leaves a legacy of love and community. The Howard family will receive



family and friends at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350



Cornell Rd. in Cincinnati, Fri., March 18th, 2022, 10am-12pm. Celebration of Life Ceremony and Military Honors follow.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be sent to the family via Paypal: @barbarahoward3311 (insideimaging@gmail.com). Donations may also be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.givenow.lls.org. Full Obituary and Streaming for Memorial Service here: https://www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Jeffrey-Howard-4/Memories.

