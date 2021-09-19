HOWARD, Herman H.
86 of Dayton, departed September 8, 2021. Herman was born October 31, 1934.
Preceded in death by his
parents; wife, Leona and two sisters. Survived by daughter Kendra Howard-Steele, three grandsons, four great-granddaughters, one brother, other relatives and friends. He was an Air Force veteran and retired as a Housing Inspector with the City of Dayton. Funeral Service 12:30 P.M., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Mt.
Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Viewing 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral