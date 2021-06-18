HOWARD, David Lee



David Lee Howard, age 59, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at



Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Wilmington, Ohio, on December 21, 1961, the son of



Edward Lee and Shirley Ann (Schy) Howard. David was a



lifelong fighter. He fought his Muscular Dystrophy and a



Traumatic Brain injury at an early age. He loved music,



especially Elvis and the Beatles. David also was a collector of many things.



He is survived by his sister Elizabeth (Deborah Bagford) Howard; nephew Christian Bagford and several other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 2621 Dryden Road, Suite 306, Moraine, Ohio 45439. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com