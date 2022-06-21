HOWARD, Charlie



Age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 14, 1934, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the son of Dillard and Priscilla (Phillips) Howard. He was educated in the Hamilton and Liberty Schools and served in the U.S. Army. He married Carole A. Webb and she preceded him in death on April 30, 1969, and then on



August 2, 1980, he married Theresa A. Fuchs-Wimmer. He was employed by Hamilton Distributors for 41 years retiring in 1996. He was a member of Teamsters Local #100. He is



survived by his wife, Theresa; his children, Tamara Howard (James) Fain, Yolanda Gentry (Doug) Young, Thomas (Marivic) Wimmer, Adam Howard and Jason (Brittany) Howard; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Grace Barker, brother Brad Howard and preceded in death by 9



sisters and brothers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Burial in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Children's



Hospital. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

