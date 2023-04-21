Howard, Brandi Nichole



Howard (Adamson), Brandi Nichole 36, of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 13. She was born September 10, 1986, in Xenia Ohio to Lisa L. and Ronald D. Adamson. She graduated from Fairborn High School in 2004 and Wright State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She went on to become an elementary school teacher in 2014 in Dayton. Brandi's love of teaching started at an early age, many times convincing her younger brother to be her student when playing together. She worked at High Hopes Learning Center while attending Wright State. She loved teaching and helping her students. Brandi enjoyed playing with her young son, working out, hiking, shopping and going out with friends. She was a first-grade teacher at Belle Haven Elementary in Dayton at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Sue and Edison Lucas. She is deeply missed by her son, whom she adored, Jett Howard; parents, Lisa and Ronald Adamson; brother, Brian Adamson; paternal grandparents, Marleen and James Adamson; aunts, Terri Lucas, Connie Edgar, Cynthia Brumit; uncle, Donald Adamson; niece, Lillian Adamson; nephew, Brison Adamson; cousins, Megan (Greg) Gstattenbauer, Cami (Todd) Brannon, Sara Brumit, Matt (Sara) Adamson, Jamie Adamson, Wyatt Howard. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Christopher Howard along with her cousins' children, other relatives, special friend Stephanie Sylvester and many others. A private viewing will be held with graveside services following at the Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belle Haven Elementary School. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Brandi's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com

