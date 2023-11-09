Houston, Nancy



Nancy Dean Houston (September 23, 1949 - November 3, 2023) passed away surrounded by her loving family, concluding a life filled with love, devotion, and remarkable achievements. Preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Henry Dean, brothers Steven Dean and Karl Dean, and her beloved daughter, Carmen Houston Booze, Nancy also joined her husband, Calvin Houston, the love of her life, who passed in 2015. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Nancy graduated from Dunbar High School in 1967. Nancy's deep Christian faith guided her through life, and she was a devoted wife to her high school sweetheart, Calvin, for 48 years. Nancy cherished her family, survived by her sons Calvin and Craig, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense joy. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place on November 13, 2023, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church. Nancy Dean Houston's legacy is one of love, faith, and resilience. Her warm heart and unwavering spirit touched countless lives. Nancy Dean Houston will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who had the privilege of calling her family and friend. May she rest in eternal peace.





