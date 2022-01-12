Hamburger icon
HOUSE, Earl

Obituaries
HOUSE, Jr., Earl D.

Age 71, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly,

Sunday, January 9, 2022, at

Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 6, 1951, to the late Carolyn E. (Baker) and Earl D. House, Sr. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dayton. He worked for Dayton Metro Library as a Children's

Librarian, with 35 years of

service retiring from the Miamisburg Branch. He graduated from University of Cincinnati majoring in art and English literature. Earl is survived by his longtime friend of 43 years, and caregiver, Charles "Chuck" Shields; his two brothers, Guy F. House (Mary) and Scott C. House (Bonnie); his niece Angela (Phillip) Miquela; and his nephews, Bryan (Amy) House and Devon House. A

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Rev. Benjamin Webster

officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

