Houk, Jeffrey

Jeffrey R. Houk age 65, of Fairfield Township, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. He was born on January 2, 1960, to the late Raymond and Shirley Houk. Jeff grew up on a farm in Chillicothe, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio state university in 1982 and had a successful career in veterinary medical sales for 40 years. His love for animals started at a young age. Outside of work he enjoyed spending time with his family, coaching, golfing, traveling and music. He loved having people at his pool & was always the life of the party. Jeff is survived by his children, Ryan (Kerin) Houk and Alex (Jake) Maves; grandchildren, Harlow, Hazel, and Greyson; he is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Cheryl; siblings, Karen, Dave (Colleen), and Dan (Ellen), step siblings Brad (Debbie), randy, the late Lisa (Steve) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley Houk & step mom Patricia Houk. Visitation and service at Webster Funeral Home 3080 Homeward Way, in Fairfield, Ohio on Saturday February 8, 2025. Visitation 11-1 and service immediately following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local animal shelter or Crossroads church Mason.



