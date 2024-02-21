Hostler (Wineka), Judy Lynn



Judy Lynn Hostler, age 80 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at her home. She was born November 8, 1943 in York, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John and Esther Wineka. Judy worked as a nurse for Grandview Hospital. She volunteered for many years as an EMT for the Beavercreek Fire Department. Judy was a member of Normandy Church and was very active in her church community. She was a creative person and enjoyed crafts and flower arranging as well as singing in the church choir. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, and Granddaughter, Whitney Hostler. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Hostler Jr.; sister, Linda Brown; Sons, David P. (Deanna) Hostler, and Charles F. (Kim) Hostler; grandchildren, Tiffany Golden, Samantha (Sean) King, Alexandra (Daniel) LePage, Chelsea Hostler, and Cole Hostler; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh DePriest, Camden DePriest, Aarolynn Ryder, and Caeli Salas; She is also survived by numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Normandy United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Dayton. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Normandy United Methodist Church, (450 W Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459). A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service at 11:00AM. Interment will be at David's Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



