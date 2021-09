HOSCHOUER, Charles R. "Chuck"



Please join the Hoschouer family for a Celebration of Life in memory of Charles (Chuck) R. Hoschouer. We will gather



together on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Road, Oakwood, Ohio 45419 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to remember our wonderful husband,



father, mentor, and friend who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Chuck to share with family and friends.