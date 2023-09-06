Horstman, Mary

Horstman (Moore), Mary Elizabeth "Molly"



Mary (Molly) Elizabeth (Moore) Horstman, 86, of Centerville, OH peacefully passed away September 2, 2023 in Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5 - 8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home in Kettering, OH. A Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 am at St. Leonard Church in Centerville, OH. View full obituary: www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com