Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Horseman, Eldiva

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HORSEMAN, Eldiva

Age 92, of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

Eldiva was born on March 6th, 1929, to Dee and Connie (Wodard) Doggett in Owingsville, Kentucky. She married Rubert Horseman at the age of 20 and they had two children, Alvin and Janet. Growing up during the Great Depression taught her to be frugal, but not with her children, as she

always wanted them to have a childhood that was different from her own.

Eldiva was incredibly hard-working, whether in her career at General Motors, the delicious food she made for her family, or fixing the roof at age 80, she had unbelievable tenacity and fortitude. Despite her work ethic, she still loved to have fun. She did a great deal of traveling, enjoying trips to Hawaii,

Europe, Vegas, and Nashville, where she was able to enjoy

another thing she loved, country music. Eldiva enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and knew everything from Hearts to Rook. She had a sweet and endearing nature that will be

lovingly remembered and sincerely missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rubert Horseman, son Alvin Horseman, and parents Dee and Connie Doggett. Eldiva is survived by her daughter Janet Buell (John), and grandsons Nick Buell and Adam Horseman.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday,

January 28th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday, January 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am.

You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Eldiva at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COMB, Russell
2
Ciarrocchi, Gina
3
CLICK, Judy
4
CAMPBELL, Lynn
5
Shepherd, Everlena
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top