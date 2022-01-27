HORSEMAN, Eldiva



Age 92, of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday, January 24th, 2022.



Eldiva was born on March 6th, 1929, to Dee and Connie (Wodard) Doggett in Owingsville, Kentucky. She married Rubert Horseman at the age of 20 and they had two children, Alvin and Janet. Growing up during the Great Depression taught her to be frugal, but not with her children, as she



always wanted them to have a childhood that was different from her own.



Eldiva was incredibly hard-working, whether in her career at General Motors, the delicious food she made for her family, or fixing the roof at age 80, she had unbelievable tenacity and fortitude. Despite her work ethic, she still loved to have fun. She did a great deal of traveling, enjoying trips to Hawaii,



Europe, Vegas, and Nashville, where she was able to enjoy



another thing she loved, country music. Eldiva enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and knew everything from Hearts to Rook. She had a sweet and endearing nature that will be



lovingly remembered and sincerely missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband Rubert Horseman, son Alvin Horseman, and parents Dee and Connie Doggett. Eldiva is survived by her daughter Janet Buell (John), and grandsons Nick Buell and Adam Horseman.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday,



January 28th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday, January 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am.



You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Eldiva at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com