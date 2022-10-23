HORNER, Anita Lynn



69, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 26, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Mamie Riffle and Walter A. Russell. Anita enjoyed NASCAR and all kinds of auto racing and spending time with her family. She had worked as a beautician for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters; Laura (Rick) Hawbecker and Cherie Horner, five grandchildren; Chelsea Hawbecker, Jessica (Zach) Graham, Caleb Horner, Joseph Hawbecker and Danielle McGhee, four great grandchildren; Jeffrey Horner, Maxwell Graham, Brookeleigh Spicer and Maci Graham, one brother; Joe Russell and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Danny Lee Horner, a brother; Ted Russell and her parents. Anita's family will have private services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

