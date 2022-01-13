Hamburger icon
HORN, Patsy

HORN, Patsy C.

Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her residence. Patsy was a Press Operator at Monarch Marketing/Paxar, retiring after many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Viola Puckett; grandson, Branden Horn; son-in-law, Ralph Jones; and brother, William Puckett. Patsy is survived by her daughters and son-in-law,

Linda and Tom Gargrave, Deborah C. Jones; sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Holman, Bill and Susan Horn; grandchildren, Muranda, Jessica, Andrew and Julie; 9 great-grandchildren; special friend, Mary Brown; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, December 17, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Kenny Garrett officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the

funeral home.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

