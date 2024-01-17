Horn, Kishawna

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Horn, Kishawna

age 23, departed this life on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Irving, Texas. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Services to follow 10:30 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.COM

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Weigand, Robert
2
Liff, Pamela
3
Molden, Reginald C.
4
Cole, Edith
5
Chambers, Connie
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top